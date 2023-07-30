A.P. Teachers’ Federation demand payment of salaries

July 30, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation State sub-committee have urged the Department of School Education to immediately make payment of salaries to teachers who have been transferred, or given promotion.

In a meeting held on Saturday, federation’s State president Chennupati Manjula said even after 50 days of the transfers and promotions, the teachers had not received their salaries.

Accusing the department higher-ups of targeting teachers for no fault of theirs, she said they were being subjected to harassment on some pretext or the other.

She said there was unrest among the teaching community because of frequent dismissals and disciplinary actions being initiated against them for mistakes committed by others.

Referring to G.O. No. 117, she said it was detrimental to the interests of the teachers who were being over-burdened.

Federation general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy, vice-presidents K. Ashok Kumar, T. Trinadh, K. Nagasomeswaramma and N. Subramanyam, and secretaries Syed Chand Basha, B. Raghu Babu and N. Ravi Kumar were present.