A.P. teachers’ body to stage ‘Sankalpa Deeksha’ for restoration of old pension scheme on Feb. 3

Leaders release poster, pamphlet on the protest programme

January 31, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) on Tuesday reiterated their demand that the Government repeal the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and revive the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees.

Addressing the media, the federation’s State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said employees were opposed to the CPS as it did not give them the security they needed after retirement. The Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised the employees at the time of his padayatra that he would restore the old pension scheme if voted to power. “Now that he has assumed the reigns of power in the State, we have been urging him to fulfil his promise. But he is indifferent to our pleas and instead, came up with a third option Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS), which is not acceptable to the employees,” they said.

They said although a few additional features had been added in the GPS, it was not enough to give the retired employees the security they needed after superannuation. They said implementation of the Old Pension Scheme would not be much of a financial burden to the Government in view of the decreasing number of regular and permanent employees in the government sector.

Citing the cases of other States implementing the old pension scheme, they said West Bengal had continued with it, while States like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Punjab had revived it for the benefit of the employees. “Even Himachal Pradesh has decided to go with the old pension system while reports indicated that Tamil Nadu also had plans to implement it from April 1 this year,” they said.

The United Teachers’ Federation would stage a ‘Sankalpa Deeksha’ at Dharmasthali near Gannavaram on February 3 to press for their demand.

The leaders released a wall poster and a pamphlet on the proposed protest programme and urged teachers, employees and others to take part in it.

The federation leaders A. Krishna Sundarraj, S.P. Manohar Kumar, M. Hanumantha Rao, K. Srinivasa Rao, A. Sundaraiah and others were present.

