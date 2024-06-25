ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. teachers’ association urges Nara Lokesh reopen primary schools closed under YSRCP rule

Published - June 25, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The previous government had disturbed primary education under the guise of implementing guidelines of the NEP, says the association’s State president A.G.S. Ganapati Rao

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Primary School Teachers Association president A.G.S. Ganapati Rao and general secretary K. Prakasha Rao greeting Nara Lokesh in Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association State president A.G.S. Ganapati Rao and general secretary Kaki Prakasha Rao on Tuesday urged the State government to strengthen the primary education system as students were compelled to join private institutes with the closure of many primary schools across the State.

In a press release, Mr. Rao said that the Association had given a detailed representation to State Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh in Amaravati, seeking his immediate intervention for reopening the many schools closed during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime.

“The previous government had disturbed primary education under the guise of implementing guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP). The closure of schools caused distress among students as well as parents. We also requested the Minister to repeal GO 117, which was issued to inconvenience teachers in the name of rationalisation,” Mr. Ganapati added.

