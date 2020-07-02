AP tally crosses 16,000-mark due to highest single-day spike of 845 cases

VIJAYAWADA

02 July 2020 17:09 IST

The toll increased to 198.

The State has reported 845 fresh COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in the past 24 hours making the tally cross the 16,000-mark. It is the highest single-day tally reported so far.

The tally of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 16,097 and the toll increased to 198. While 7,313 patients have recovered so far 8,586 patients are undergoing treatment and COVID-19 designated hospitals, COVID-19 Care Centres and under home isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

The new local cases are reported in all the districts except Srikakulam. Anantapur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 134. It is followed by East Godavari (122), Guntur (104), Kadapa (101), Prakasam (79), Krishna (75), Kurnool (75), West Godavari (53), Chittoor (47), Vizianagaram (13), Visakhapatnam (7) and Nellore (2).

Of the total 16,097 cases, 13,625 are of locals and 2,065 are of people from other states and 407 are of foreign returnees.