AP tally crosses 16,000-mark due to highest single-day spike of 845 cases

The State has reported 845 fresh COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in the past 24 hours making the tally cross the 16,000-mark. It is the highest single-day tally reported so far.
The tally of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 16,097 and the toll increased to 198. While 7,313 patients have recovered so far 8,586 patients are undergoing treatment and COVID-19 designated hospitals, COVID-19 Care Centres and under home isolation.
The new local cases are reported in all the districts except Srikakulam. Anantapur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 134. It is followed by East Godavari (122), Guntur (104), Kadapa (101), Prakasam (79), Krishna (75), Kurnool (75), West Godavari (53), Chittoor (47), Vizianagaram (13), Visakhapatnam (7) and Nellore (2).
Of the total 16,097 cases, 13,625 are of locals and 2,065 are of people from other states and 407 are of foreign returnees.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath