G. Sampath Kumar Yadav of Andhra Pradesh became the first swimmer from the Telugu States to win a bronze medal in the men’s 800-metre freestyle with a timing of 08:28.35 in the ongoing Senior National Aquatics Championship in Mangalore on Wednesday, according to a release issued here on Thursday.

APAAA secretary A. Mohan Venkat Ram congratulated Sampath, and hoped it would inspire many other youngsters to realise their goals.

