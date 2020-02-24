Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 24 February 2020 14:19 IST
19 Assistant Labour Officers suspended in A.P.
Failing to meet the target in enrolling workers for Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana (PM-SYM) pension scheme is the reason
The Labour Department has suspended 19 Assistant Labour Officers (ALOs), working in various zones in the State, on charges of dereliction of duties.
Special Commissioner of Labour G. Rekha Rani directed the Joint Commissioners of Labour concerned to suspend the ALOs.
Poor performance
As the ALOs failed to meet the target in enrolling workers for Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojana (PM-SYM) pension scheme, action has been taken against them.
The officers suspended were from Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna districts.
