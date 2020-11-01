A.P. suffered the most among 28 States through its 64-year history: CM

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu at his camp office on the occasion of A.P. Formation Day

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh had endured gross injustices for the last 64 years and it continued to have obstacles in its path as some vested interests were manipulating the system and playing the caste card to achieve their selfish goals, and due to some extraneous factors.

"Andhra State would have remained a dream had Potti Sriramulu not sacrificed his life. Subsequently, the unified State of A.P. was formed on November 1, 1956 and Telangana was carved out in 2014. We have since come a long way but the State still has many problems and challenges. Our government has done some remarkable things in one-and-a-half years and it is committed to achieving all-round development by having a vision for the future and through a pragmatic approach to the tasks to be accomplished", he observed.

Hoisting the national flag and paying tributes to 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu at his camp office on the occasion of A.P. Formation Day on Sunday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State has 33% illiteracy, nearly 85% of the population were languishing Below Poverty Line. “There are one crore acres of agricultural land which don't get water even for a single crop, many people were forced to sell their properties to meet their education and health needs, 32 lakh people were looking for a permanent house, government services would not be easily available and so on and so forth,” he added.

"The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has brought about a radical transformation since it came to power. The change is visible in the form of village and ward secretariats, village clinics, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Janata Bazaars, infrastructure being created under the Nadu - Nedu program etc. We accorded top priority to reducing corruption, and took many other initiatives to make A.P. a progressive State", the Chief Minister asserted.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were among those present.