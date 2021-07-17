A.P. suffered sans tertiary health care, CM tells PM

Jagan explains COVID control efforts in meet with Modi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video-conference on COVID-19 control measures on Friday that Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) has been suffering due to the lack of tertiary health care facilities as it did not have tier-I cities like Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, in spite of which it did reasonably well in controlling the pandemic.

He said out of 17,71,580 vaccine doses earmarked to private hospitals for June, only 4,20,209 were administered, and requested that the remaining 13,51,371 doses be reallotted to the State government.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said A.P. curtailed the pandemic to a large extent under the guidance of the Prime Minister and that the village/ward secretariats have played a key role in that exercise. Fever survey was conducted 12 times and the focused testing of people enabled the State to control the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister said the State received 1,68,46,210 doses of vaccine so far and 1,76,70,642 doses were administered, which was attributable to the savings of the vaccines. For July, 53,14,740 doses were allotted to the State.