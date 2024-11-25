 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

A.P. Sub-Regional Science Centre set to be thrown open to the public in Rajamahendravaram

The students will be groomed in building robots in the laboratories of the centre, says East Godavari District Collector

Published - November 25, 2024 07:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi inspecting works of the Sub-Regional Science Centre at Bommuru in Rajamahendravaram City on Monday.

East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi inspecting works of the Sub-Regional Science Centre at Bommuru in Rajamahendravaram City on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Sub-Regional Science Centre (SRSC-Andhra Pradesh) is all set to be thrown open to the public and student community at Bommuru in Rajamahendravaram city. 

The National Council of Science Museums of the Ministry of Culture has granted ₹15.2 crore for the SRSC which is housing various galleries, robot building laboratory and an open science park. On Monday, East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi and SRSC Coordinator M. Satya Rekha inspected the centre building and status of various galleries. 

“The construction of the SRSC is almost completed and set to be inaugurated soon. The students will be groomed in building robots in the laboratories of the centre,” said Ms. Prasanthi. The SRSC is housing the galleries dedicated to physics, environment and forest, mathematics and, science and technology.

Published - November 25, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.