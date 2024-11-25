A.P. Sub-Regional Science Centre set to be thrown open to the public in Rajamahendravaram

The Sub-Regional Science Centre (SRSC-Andhra Pradesh) is all set to be thrown open to the public and student community at Bommuru in Rajamahendravaram city.

The National Council of Science Museums of the Ministry of Culture has granted ₹15.2 crore for the SRSC which is housing various galleries, robot building laboratory and an open science park. On Monday, East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi and SRSC Coordinator M. Satya Rekha inspected the centre building and status of various galleries.

“The construction of the SRSC is almost completed and set to be inaugurated soon. The students will be groomed in building robots in the laboratories of the centre,” said Ms. Prasanthi. The SRSC is housing the galleries dedicated to physics, environment and forest, mathematics and, science and technology.