ADVERTISEMENT

AP students bag three prizes in national fest of innovation and entrepreneurship

April 11, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

President inaugurates the event at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Andhra Pradesh have bagged three awards in the national-level Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE) -2023 organised as part of Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) scheme, one of the flagship programmes of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

The INSPIRE Awards - MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge), being executed by the DST with the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), aims to motivate students from Classes 6 to 10. The objective is to target 1 million original ideas/innovations rooted in science and societal applications to foster a culture of creativity and innovative thinking among school children.

State Commissioner, Department of School Education, S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday complimented the students whose projects have bagged the awards at the national-level competitions and also their science officers who gave them guidance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The winners are Charan Tej, K. Pranaya from Chittoor district and Durga Prasad from Kakinada.

Informing that the event was inaugurated at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC), Delhi, by President Draupadi Murmu, he said besides the President, Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, DST Secretary S. Chandrasekhar, Director of the NIF Arvind C. Ranade visited the exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US