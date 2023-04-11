HamberMenu
AP students bag three prizes in national fest of innovation and entrepreneurship

President inaugurates the event at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi

April 11, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Andhra Pradesh have bagged three awards in the national-level Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE) -2023 organised as part of Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) scheme, one of the flagship programmes of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

The INSPIRE Awards - MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge), being executed by the DST with the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), aims to motivate students from Classes 6 to 10. The objective is to target 1 million original ideas/innovations rooted in science and societal applications to foster a culture of creativity and innovative thinking among school children.

State Commissioner, Department of School Education, S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday complimented the students whose projects have bagged the awards at the national-level competitions and also their science officers who gave them guidance.

The winners are Charan Tej, K. Pranaya from Chittoor district and Durga Prasad from Kakinada.

Informing that the event was inaugurated at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC), Delhi, by President Draupadi Murmu, he said besides the President, Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, DST Secretary S. Chandrasekhar, Director of the NIF Arvind C. Ranade visited the exhibition.

