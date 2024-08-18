GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. students bag prizes in National Handwriting Competition

More than 3 lakh students participate in the event; winners will receive prizes from Governor Abdul Nazeer

Published - August 18, 2024 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Four students from Andhra Pradesh have won prizes in the National Handwriting Competition, jointly organised by NRI National Handwriting Academy, Amma Odi Handwriting and All-India Handwriting Trainers.

A. Arjun from Visakhapatnam won the ‘National Best Handwriting Captain’ prize in the seniors category and Ch. Lakshmi Kavya from Kaikaluru in Eluru district won first position in ‘Wonder of Best Handwriting’ category among seniors.

Abhiram Danvik, a 5th class student from NSM Public School in Vijayawada and B. Mukunda Priya, an 8th class student from Nirmala High School bagged the first and third prizes respectively in the juniors category.

Handwriting expert Sk. Mahbub Hussain said that the event is held once every two years. More than 3 lakh students participated in this edition of event. The winners will receive prizes from Governor Abdul Nazeer at a function proposed to be held soon.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.