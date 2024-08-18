A.P. students bag prizes in National Handwriting Competition

Four students from Andhra Pradesh have won prizes in the National Handwriting Competition, jointly organised by NRI National Handwriting Academy, Amma Odi Handwriting and All-India Handwriting Trainers.

A. Arjun from Visakhapatnam won the ‘National Best Handwriting Captain’ prize in the seniors category and Ch. Lakshmi Kavya from Kaikaluru in Eluru district won first position in ‘Wonder of Best Handwriting’ category among seniors.

Abhiram Danvik, a 5th class student from NSM Public School in Vijayawada and B. Mukunda Priya, an 8th class student from Nirmala High School bagged the first and third prizes respectively in the juniors category.

Handwriting expert Sk. Mahbub Hussain said that the event is held once every two years. More than 3 lakh students participated in this edition of event. The winners will receive prizes from Governor Abdul Nazeer at a function proposed to be held soon.