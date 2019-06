When the results of the Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) were announced in Telangana on Sunday, Kuriseti Ravi Sri Teja , the topper in the engineering stream, was in flight travelling from Mumbai to Vijayawada.

At the airport, he switched on his phone to find his WhatsApp exploding with congratulatory messages . “I called home and that’s when my parents informed me about the achievement,” he said.