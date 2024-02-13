GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. State Legal Services Authority asks officers to step up efforts to check child marriages

Heightened awareness campaigns at the village-level will help bring down the incidence of child marriage, says official

February 13, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) Member Secretary M. Babitha (middle), sharing her insights with CID SP K.G.V. Saritha, at a meeting organised by SLSA and BBA on ‘Child Marriage-Free India’ in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) Member Secretary M. Babitha (middle), sharing her insights with CID SP K.G.V. Saritha, at a meeting organised by SLSA and BBA on ‘Child Marriage-Free India’ in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary M. Babitha asked officers concerned to step up efforts to bring down the incidence of child marriage in the State.

“Massive awareness campaigns in villages against child marriage will help to check the menace,” Ms. Babitha said at a meeting jointly organised by APSLSA and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), on Tuesday.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member T. Adilakshmi, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Chief Executive Officer A. Md. Imtiaz, CID Superintendent of Police K.G.V. Saritha, Juvenile Welfare Department Director B.D.V. Prasada Murthy, ICPF executive director Sampurna Behura, BBA executive director Dhananjay Tingal and others spoke.

Ms. Babitha asked stakeholders to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) strictly to eradicate child marriage.

Mr. Prasada Murthy stressed for more convergence among various government departments and NGOs to prevent child marriage.

“As per the National Health and Family Survey (NHFS), child marriages have come down from 47% (in NGFS-3) to 23% (in NHFS-5) in the country,” said Ms. Saritha and asked the officers to implement the laws strictly to put an end to child marriages.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) SP has asked the Police, WD&CW, Revenue and other department officers to explain the consequences of minor marriages.

Panel discussion

The SCPCR member directed the Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) to utilise the services of Sachivalayam staff, Anganwadi workers, teachers and Asha workers to stop child marriages.

BBA State Coordinators Tirupati Rao and Chandrashekar, Mission Vatsalya programme manager Kamal, and CRAF State programme director P. Francis Thambi participated in the panel discussion on ‘Government initiative to combat child marriages, challenges and solutions,’ on the occasion.

District Legal Service Authority (DSLA) secretaries, District Child Protection Officers, CWC members, Mahila police and NGOs participated in the day-long meeting.

