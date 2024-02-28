ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. State Food Commission member hails YSRCP’s free ration supply scheme

February 28, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission member and Care Helping Hands president B. Kantarao, on Wednesday, said that the free ration supply at the doorsteps of the people had “enhanced the image of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government”.

Along with Uttarandhra BC Samskshema Sangham President Muddada Madhu and members of Care Helping Hands, he distributed rice to the underprivileged in the 16th Division of Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the YSRCP-led initiative had inspired many States to implement the same scheme. “The State government has brought significant change in the lives of poor people with its continuous welfare schemes and developmental activities,” he said, adding that the prices in the open market were stabilised with systematic distribution of rice at the doorsteps of people.

