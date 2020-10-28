AP State Election Commissioner takes opinions of political parties on civic polls

The elections in March this year was postponed, which had since snowballed into a major controversy.

Representatives of 11 political parties expressed their views on the conduct of local body elections in an all - party meeting organised by the State Election Commission (SEC) here on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided by commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who said in a press release that he desired to maintain a close and regular interface with the Health Department to keep track of the dynamics of COVID-19 scenario.

While the TDP, BJP and Congress conveyed their stand on the elections through K. Atchannaidu (TDP State president), Paka Satyanarayana and Shaik. Masthanvali respectively, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) stayed away from the deliberations on the pretext that the SEC embarked on the opinion gathering exercise without first consulting the government.

The BJP's ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) communicated it's opinion in writing.

It may be recalled that Mr. Ramesh Kumar had postponed the elections in March this year due to the prevalence of COVID-19, which had since snowballed into a major controversy as the government removed from the post of commissioner through an ordinance and subsequently reinstated him following a bitter legal battle that went up to the Supreme Court.

About Wednesday's meeting, Mr. Ramesh Kumar stated that invitations were sent to 19 parties, of which 11 sent their leaders and two conveyed their views in writing. Six parties have neither deputed their leaders nor let their opinions known.

Deliberations were held with principal secretary (health, medical and family welfare) A.K. Singhal and commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar on October 27.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar further said that the commission attached great sanctity to the process of consultations as per the practices of the Election Commission of India.

Accordingly, invitations to take part in the discussions were sent to 19 parties including six recognised national parties, three recognised state parties in AP, nine recognised state parties in other States registered with the SEC and one recognised party with reserved symbol.

“The SEC is a Constitutional body and casting aspersions on it is best avoided as per the best democratic traditions. The commission wishes to honour and respect the consensus arising out of the process,” Mr. Ramesh Kumar asserted.