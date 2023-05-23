ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights plans State-wide drive against child labour

May 23, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Vijayawada

Implementation of the Right to Education Act will also be focused upon during the special drive which will begin from June 1

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman K. Appa Rao and members discussing ways to prevent child marriages, with A.P. Women’s Commission member B. Vineetha, right, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Officials of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) are planning to take up a month-long drive against child labour from June 1.

The commission will launch a special drive on implementation of Right To Education (RTE) Act, 2009, from July 1 to 31, said SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao.

In a meeting held with commission members J. Rajendra Prasad, T. Adi Lakshmi, G. Seetaram, B. Padmavathi and M. Lakshmi Devi, here on Tuesday, the Chairman said the special drives will be taken up in all districts with departments concerned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed the members to conduct the special drive against child labour, in coordination with Labour, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and other line departments.

Nodal officers should be appointed for each district, who will coordinate with all other departments and NGOs, to eliminate child labour.

Similarly, during the drive on implementation of Right To Education (RTE), Act 2009, SCPCR in association with Education and other department personnel will visit the private, corporate and government schools and inquire about providing admissions, fee particulars, teaching staff and facilities, said Mr. Rajendra Prasad.

Later, Mr. Appa Rao, along with members Ms. Adi Lakshmi, Ms. Padmavathi and others met AP Mahila Commission member B. Vineetha and discussed ways to stop child marriages in the State.

Ms. Vineetha stressed the need for coordination among various government departments to stop minor marriages.

“A meeting would be conducted with Education, WD&CW, Revenue, Endowments and other department officials to discuss on Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and the cases booked on child marriages,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

SCPCR member secretary T.V. Srinivas and other officers participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US