Andhra Pradesh

A.P. SSC exams: Only 10 to 12 students in one room

Exams scheduled from July 10; sanitisers, masks to be given to students

Adherence to social distancing norms in the seating arrangements made for the SSC (10th class) Board exams scheduled from July 10 in the State has increased the number of exam centres from 2,882 to 4,154.

The exams were postponed, first because the dates overlapped with the local body elections and later because of the spread of the coronavirus resulting in complete lockdown.

“In each room, only 10 to 12 students will be made to sit and write the exam,” said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, at a review meeting he held with the department officials on the SSC examination on Tuesday.

Students would be given masks and sanitisers, while teachers in the exam centres would be provided with gloves. The Minister said nearly eight lakh masks and 4,500 thermal scanners would be made available at the centres. He said utmost care had been taken to ensure that no exam centre was located in a containment zone. Even if a ‘positive’ case would surface in a place where an exam centre is located, it would be immediately shifted to another venue, he said.

Open school exams would also be conducted in a similar way with all precautions in place, said the Minister, adding that the number of exam centres in this case too had gone up from 580 in the past to 1,022 now.

Naadu-Nedu works

Mr. Suresh directed the officials concerned to complete the first phase of works related to Naadu-Nedu by July-end. Informing that the first phase of the programme was being implemented in 15,175 schools across the State, he said officials should identify the works and expedite them.

Principal Secretary, B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner, Department of School Education China Veerabhadrudu and other officials were present.

