 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Speaker calls for discussions on ‘irregularities’ committed under YSRCP rule

Published - November 18, 2024 08:23 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu suggested to the Ministers and members of the Legislative Assembly to conduct effective discussions on “crucial subjects like the structures built atop Rushikonda, allegations of corruption in the mining sector and illegal sale of liquor during the YSRCP rule”.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu, on Monday (November 18) suggested to the members to hold brief discussions on these subjects in the next four working days, in the larger public interest. “The public deserves to know the corrupt practices adopted by the previous YSRCP government in the last five years,” the Speaker observed.

Thanking the members for participating effectively in a discussion on Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (AP-TIDCO), the Speaker said that many people had reacted positively to the discussions. “The members held elaborate discussions on the issue which helped create awareness on it among the public. With the Assembly session going on for four more days, I advise the members and Ministers to hold informative discussions on a subject per day,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said.

“Corruption was rampant in the last five years of YSRCP’s tenure. Hold discussions on the following topics: lavish constructions atop Rushikonda, allegations of corruption in mining and liquor sales, irregularities in sand policy, and allocation of government lands for YSRCP offices across the State,” the Speaker said. He also suggested to them to come up with any other important subjects of public importance as they deemed fit.

Published - November 18, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.