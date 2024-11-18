A.P. Speaker calls for discussions on ‘irregularities’ committed under YSRCP rule

Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu suggested to the Ministers and members of the Legislative Assembly to conduct effective discussions on “crucial subjects like the structures built atop Rushikonda, allegations of corruption in the mining sector and illegal sale of liquor during the YSRCP rule”.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu, on Monday (November 18) suggested to the members to hold brief discussions on these subjects in the next four working days, in the larger public interest. “The public deserves to know the corrupt practices adopted by the previous YSRCP government in the last five years,” the Speaker observed.

Thanking the members for participating effectively in a discussion on Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (AP-TIDCO), the Speaker said that many people had reacted positively to the discussions. “The members held elaborate discussions on the issue which helped create awareness on it among the public. With the Assembly session going on for four more days, I advise the members and Ministers to hold informative discussions on a subject per day,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said.

“Corruption was rampant in the last five years of YSRCP’s tenure. Hold discussions on the following topics: lavish constructions atop Rushikonda, allegations of corruption in mining and liquor sales, irregularities in sand policy, and allocation of government lands for YSRCP offices across the State,” the Speaker said. He also suggested to them to come up with any other important subjects of public importance as they deemed fit.