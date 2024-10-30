ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. skill development corporation to train nursing graduates in German

Published - October 30, 2024 06:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SM Care GmbH to train nursing graduates in German. The training will be provided by Hallow Language Centre.

APSSDC managing director and CEO G. Ganesh Kumar said the collaboration was part of the Skill International Programme of the Department of Skills Development and Training. Under the initiative, nursing graduates and postgraduates from the State will be trained in German in A1, A2, B1 and B2 levels. They will also be trained in German etiquette. Candidates completing the six-month-long training will be placed in renowned hospitals in Germany, he said.

APSSDC executive director and OMCAP general manager D. Manohar stressed the growing demand and importance of nurses around the globe, especially in countries such as Germany.

A.P. State Healthcare Sector In-charge and Nursing Skill Development Officer Reehana Khanam and HR manager from OMCAP Satish Babu, CEO of Hallo Language Centre Natraj and others were present.

A poster on the German language training and placement programme was also released by the official team.

