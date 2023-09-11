ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Skill Development Corporation scam | Former A.P. CM Naidu admitted to Rajamundry Central Prison to stay under judicial custody

September 11, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Mr. Naidu’s convoy arrived the Central Prison at 1.14 a.m

T Appala Naidu
A TV grab of TDP National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Rajamundry Central Prison at 1:14 a.m. on September 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, 73, was shifted to the Rajamundry Central Prison amid huge security forces. Mr. Naidu was sent on a 14-day judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the A.P. Skill Development Corporation scam. 

A convoy of Mr. Naidu arrived at Rajamahendravaram City at around 1:14 a.m. following three hours of travelling by road from Vijayawada City. Mr. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh also accompanied him to the entrance gate of the Central Prison. 

The police have strictly restricted the presence of any TDP supporters and Cadres near the Central Prison since the remand order was spelled by the local court on September 10 evening. 

Life threat sounded in prison

The ACB court has directed to the Superintendent, Rajamundry Central Prison; “It is further directed to provide sufficient and strict security to petitioner/A 37 and he shall be accommodated separately in view of purported life threat, directed”.

Section 30: SP P. Jagadeesh on Sunday imposed Section 30 (The Police Act, 1861) in the East Godavari district with effect from midnight of September 10. “Section 30 will remain in force till September 30 and no gatherings and protests are permitted”, said SP Mr. Jagadeesh. 

Meanwhile, the TDP has given a call for a one-day bandh across the State. The impact of the bandh is expected to be more in the Godavari region, where the TDP Cadres are present for the Yuva Galam Padayatra that was called off in Razole (Konaseema) by the TDP General Secretary in the wake of the arrest of Mr. Naidu on September 9.

