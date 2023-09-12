HamberMenu
A.P. Skill Development Corporation scam | Everyone is equal before judiciary, says Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao

Speaking to The Hindu, he alleged that TDP was trying to create law and order problem and instigate people with bandh calls and other agitation

September 12, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao on September 12 said that everyone was equal before the judiciary and no one, including former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, could escape from punishment if he or she was proved to be guilty in corruption and other cases.

He said that former Prime Ministers of India Indira Gandhi and P. V. Narasimha Rao also cooperated with the judiciary when they were involved in certain cases.

ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu held in multi-crore scam case

Speaking to The Hindu, he alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was trying to create law and order problems and instigate people with bandh calls and other agitations while forgetting the fact that Mr. Naidu was remanded in judicial custody after the Anti-Corruption Bureau court gathered sufficient evidences and submitted them to the prosecution with regard to the skill development scam.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest was not done suddenly. The investigative agencies filed cases in 2021 and identified involvement of 37 persons in the case. After a prolonged investigation, the case has come to this stage. Mr. Chandrababu should cooperate with CID and other investigating agencies and prove his innocence instead of targeting the CID and the State government,” Mr. Prasada Rao added.

The Minister said that everyone in the administration should have accountability with regard to public money. He said that Mr. Naidu could not claim innocence in scam since it had taken place during his regime.

