A.P. Skill Development Corporation moots employment plan for women seeking jobs in Gulf

April 21, 2023

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has invited applications from female candidates in the age group of 18-45 for availing employment opportunities in the areas of housekeeping and catering in Gulf countries.

The Annamayya district administration said that the State government had taken notice of the fact that a few women in the State were caught in the trap of fraudulent agents for employment in Middle East countries without proper qualification documents and without knowing the laws there. To prevent these maladies, the State government has mooted a special programme of giving training to women interested in seeking jobs abroad.

As part of this programme, training in housekeeping and cooking will be initiated at the Government Polytechnic College in Rajampet, and Government Polytechnic College in Rayachoti.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director Satyanarayana said that practical knowledge about the religious cultures followed abroad, their methods, habits, and policies as well as the laws of the respective countries would be imparted to the women during the training sessions. “After training, they will be offered employment in the Gulf countries. Since it is a government-run programme, there is no chance of being cheated by fake agents. The government will be responsible for their employment,” the official said.

Adequate training in relevant disciplines through the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Organisation (APSSDC) would be provided to them. The trainees would also get an insight into the aspects of higher income and better employment opportunities as well as job security.

The Indian Embassy would take responsibility in case of any difficulties in the salary and allowances of the women workers there. Those applying for the training classes should have studied Class V, be able to read and write, and be in the age group of 18-45.

The DRDA project director said that the eligible candidates in the district can use this opportunity and get employment. For other details, they can contact 9676736623 and 9177143181.

