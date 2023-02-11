AP settles for 10 medals and 17th rank at Khelo India Youth Games

February 11, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh settled for 10 medals and ranked 17th at Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (KIYG-2022), which concluded in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Of the 10 medals, three are gold, two silver and five bronze in weightlifting; shooting; boxing; kayaking and canoeing; archery and badminton.

The State is behind all other southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana, which bagged 52, 54 and 25 medals respectively.

Over a hundred athletes had represented Andhra Pradesh in 16 disciplines at KIYG-2022. Weightlifters won two of the three gold medals. S. Guru Naidu won gold in the 55-kg category (boys) and Ch. Sri Lakshmi won gold in the 81-kg category (girls). Shooter Mukesh brought home the third gold in the 10m pistol shooting (boys).

In the compound individual archery (boys), Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam won a silver, and in kayaking-and-canoeing slalom K1 event (girls), Nagidi Gayathri won a silver.

Anjani Kumar Mummana (71 kg, boys) and Mohammad Meherunnisa Begum (52 kg, girls) won a bronze each in boxing, and Vemula Achuth Kumar won a silver in Kayaking slalom C1 event.

Jahnavi and Navya Kanderi won bronze in badminton in girls’ doubles and B. Harika (59 kg, girls) won a bronze in weightlifting.

In the first edition of the games in 2019, the State bagged 20 medals, including five gold. In 2020, it clinched 17 medals, including three gold and seven silver. In 2021, however, the medal tally fell to 13.