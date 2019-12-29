Now, a 16-member High Power Committee to study G.N. Rao Committee and BCG reports on A.P. Capital shifting

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders constituting a 16-member High Power Committee to study the report of the Expert Committee on key projects in the State, including the capital, and the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) report. The Committee will submit its recommendations to the government after studying the two reports.

According to G.O. MS-159 issued on Sunday, members of the Committee are: Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Subhash Chandra Bose, Botsa Satyanarayana, Mekapati Gautam Reddy, K. Kannababu, Mekathoti Suchitra, Mopidevi Venkatramana, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), Chief Minister’s Chief Advisor, the DGP, CCLA and Municipality commissioner. Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney will serve as a convenor of the Committee. The government said the panel can take suggestions of the State Advocate General if required.

Basis for 3-Capitals idea

It may be recalled that the Expert Committee headed by former civil servant G.N. Rao had earlier submitted its report, and it favoured decentralisation of administration which became the basis for the government’s three-capitals idea. The BCG group is expected to submit its report in the first week of January.

Moreover, the State Cabinet, which met on Friday had deferred a decision to shift the Executive Capital to Visakhapatnam. Consequently, it had decided to constitute a High Power Committee to study the Experts Committee and BCG reports. The Committee’s recommendations are likely to be placed before the Assembly for consensus on shifting the Capital.