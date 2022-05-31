AP set an example in digital transformation, says IT advisor

Advisor to AP Government (IT) and Chief Executive Officer of Real-Time Governance Society J. Vidya Sagar said that Andhra Pradesh has set an example in taking up digital transformation in a big way.

According to a release, Mr. Vidya Sagar spoke at the 6th National Digital Transformation Residential Conclave organised by GovConnect in collaboration with the Information Technology Department and Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency at Srinagar recently.

He said that technology has been the backbone of several revolutionary welfare schemes, Village and Ward Secretariats being organised by the State government. He said the government monitors all the digital transformation initiatives through the RTGS centre.