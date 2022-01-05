A.P. sees spike in daily cases

334 infections reported in the past day; Test positivity rate crosses 1%

Andhra Pradesh witnessed a spike in COVID-19 infections and positivity rate with 334 cases and more than 1% test positivity rate reported in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

The single-day infection tally was the highest in the past 55 days, and for the first time in 66 days since October 30, the daily test positivity rate crossed 1%. During the past day, 28,311 samples were tested and 1.18% of them turned positive.

During the past week, 1,255 infections were reported registering a 76% rise over the previous week.

The number of active cases also increased to 1,516 and only 95 patients recovered in the past day. The active cases tally hit the bottom with 1,049 cases only a week ago (December 29) and it has been on the rise continuously since then.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,499 and 20,77,942 respectively, while the total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,61,927 and 99.23%.

More than half of the fresh infections were reported in three districts which have been witnessing a spike in cases of late. Visakhapatnam reported 80 infections in the past day, while Chittoor reported 55 and Krishna reported 50 infections. They were followed by Guntur (39), Anantapur (29), East Godavari (17), West Godavari (16), Srikakulam (15), Nellore (14), Kurnool (7), Kadapa (4), Prakasam (4) and Vizianagaram (4). The lone death was reported in the Nellore district. Also, Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Krishna together have over half (780 cases) of the total active cases in the State.

The active case tallies are as follows: Visakhapatnam (306), Chittoor (262), Krishna (212), East Godavari (146), Guntur (131), Nellore (109), West Godavari (99), Srikakulam (75), Anantapur (68), Kurnool (34), Kadapa (28), Vizianagaram (24), Prakasam (22).