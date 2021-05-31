A.P. sees lowest COVID daily tally in six weeks

VIJAYAWADA

31 May 2021 23:35 IST

Recovery rate increases to 90.27%; daily positivity rate lowest in eight weeks

The State reported 98 deaths due to COVID and 7,934 new infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The daily tally was the lowest in the past six weeks, and the daily positivity rate of 83,461 samples tested in the past day was 9.52%, the lowest in the past eight weeks. The daily positivity rate has gradually come down from 22% recorded a week ago on May 24.

5.91 lakh cases in May

In May, the State reported 5.91 lakh infections and 2,938 deaths, the highest in a month. Nearly half of infections were reported from East Godavari, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and Anantapur districts.

During the same period, 28.84 lakh samples were tested and their positivity rate was 20.5%. The overall positivity rate of 1.92 crore samples tested remains at 8.79%. The death toll increased to 10,930 and the cumulative tally reached 16,93,085.

The recovery rate crossed 90% for the first time after a month, as the number of recoveries increased to 15,28,360 with 19,845 recoveries in the past day. The number of active cases came down to 1,53,795.

During the past day, Chittoor reported 15 deaths while West Godavari and Prakasam reported 12 and 10 new deaths respectively.

Anantapur reported nine deaths and East Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported eight deaths each. Srikakulam reported seven and Kurnool, Krishna and Vizianagaram reported six deaths each while Guntur and Nellore reported four deaths each. Kadapa reported three deaths.

Only East Godavari (1,877) and Chittoor (1,283) reported more than a thousand new infections. They were followed by Guntur (765), Visakhapatnam (551), Anantapur (544), Kurnool (499), West Godavari (461), Kadapa (447), Nellore (378), Prakasam (345), Krishna (291), Vizianagaram (271) and Srikakulam (231).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,25,590), Chittoor (1,91,089), Guntur (1,49,895), West Godavari (1,40,972), Anantapur (1,38,298), Visakhapatnam (1,37,172), Nellore (1,18,057), Kurnool (1,15,215), Srikakulam (1,08,984), Prakasam (1,07,106), Kadapa (94,857), Krishna (88,622) and Vizianagaram (74,333).