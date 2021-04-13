A.P. sees highest single-day tally in six months

4,228 new infections and 10 deaths due to COVID reported in past day

With the rapid rise in the incidence of COVID infections, Andhra Pradesh reported 4,228 new infections, the highest single-day tally in the past six months, in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. During the same period, 10 persons succumbed to the virus.

The cumulative tally increased to 9,32,892 and the toll reached 7,321, while the death rate slightly came down to 0.78%.

The number of active cases crossed the 25,000-mark and reached 25,850. Of them, 21,949 cases were reported in the past week, during which period only 2,28,227 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 9.61%. So far this month, 30,903 infections were reported registering a 60% rise of the previous month’s tally of 12,073 infections.

The recoveries came close to nine lakh at 8,99,721 as 1,483 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate was at 96.44%.

It appears that the government has finally increased the number of samples tested. In the past day, 35,852 samples were tested with a daily positivity rate 11.79%, the highest since September 16.

The overall positivity rate of the 1.549 crore samples tested was 6.02%.

Chittoor continues to witness more deaths due to COVID. In the past day, four COVID deaths occurred in the district. In Nellore, two persons died of COVID and Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam reported one death each.

Chittoor also reported the highest single-day tally of 842 new infections. It was followed by Guntur (622), East Godavari (538), Visakhapatnam (414), Kadapa (334), Prakasam (284), Srikakulam (271), Nellore (268), Krishna (261), Vizianagaram (130), Anantapur (128), Kurnool (88) and West Godavari (48).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,26,489), Chittoor (95,656), West Godavari (94,802), Guntur (83,083), Anantapur (69,784), Visakhapatnam (65,576), Nellore (65,526), Prakasam (64,126), Kurnool (63,327), Kadapa (57,459), Krishna (53,396), Srikakulam (48,590) and Vizianagaram (42,183).