A.P. sees highest daily positivity rate in 231 days

One death, 4,570 infections recorded in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,570 infections and one death due to COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. Though the number of infections reported was less than the previous day’s tally, the test positivity rate of the 30,000 samples tested during the period was 15.22%, the highest in 231 days.

Contrary to the rising number of infections and positivity rate, the number of samples tested has come down from 47,000 to 30,000 in four days.

The cumulative tally increased to 21,06,280 and the death toll reached 14,510.

The number of active cases increased to 26,770 and 669 patients recovered in the previous day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,65,000 and 98.04%. The lone death was reported from Chittoor district.

Chittoor reported 1,124 fresh cases and Visakhapatnam 1,028. They were followed by Guntur (368), Anantapur (347), Nellore (253), East Godavari (233), Vizianagaram (209), Krishna (207), Srikakulam (187), Prakasam (178), Kadapa (173), Kurnool (168) and West Godavari (95).

The total number of infections recorded in the districts so far were as follows: East Godavari (2,97,070), Chittoor (2,55,102), Guntur (1,81,618), West Godavari (1,80,738), Visakhapatnam (1,64,905), Anantapur (1,60,073), Nellore (1,49,155), Prakasam (1,39,706), Srikakulam (1,25,407), Kurnool (1,25,357), Krishna (1,22,597), Kadapa (1,17,160) and Vizianagaram (84,497).