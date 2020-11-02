A.P. sees further dip in COVID cases

Five districts records less than 100 new infections

The State recorded 1,916 new COVID cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours ending Monday morning, taking the tally to 8,27,882 and toll to 6,719.

The daily tally was below 3,000 for the ninth day in a row and the daily positivity rate of 64,581 samples tested in the past day was lowest in four months at 2.97%. The overall positivity rate stands at 10.13% as 81.75 lakh samples were tested so far.

The death rate remains at 0.81% and the recovery rate was at 96.47%. In the past day, 3,033 patients recovered leaving 22,538 patients active and under treatment. So far, 7,98,625 patients recovered from the illness. The tests per million ratio increased to 1.53 lakh.

Of the 13 new deaths, three each were reported from Anantapur and Krishna districts and one each from West Godavari, East Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Srikakulam districts. Other districts reported no new deaths.

Break-up

While five districts reported less than 100 new cases, West Godavari reported highest tally of new cases at 426. It was followed by East Godavari (354), Guntur (179), Prakasam (178), Kadapa (141), Chittoor (121), Anantapur (106), Visakhapatnam (105), Nellore (93), Krishna (68), Srikakulam (68), Vizianagaram (55), and Kurnool (22).

The district-wise tallies were: East Godavari (1,16,389), West Godavari (86,449), Chittoor (78,886), Guntur (67,786), Anantapur (64,835), Prakasam (59,834), Nellore (59,685), Kurnool (59,530), Visakhapatnam (56,003), and Kadapa (52,346),

Srikakulam (44,095), Krishna (39,720) and Vizianagaram (39,429).