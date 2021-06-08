A.P. sees 77 new COVID deaths

VIJAYAWADA

08 June 2021 23:32 IST

Daily positivity rate at 8.69%; Chittoor sees maximum deaths

The State reported 77 new deaths due to COVID and 7,796 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The death toll increased to 11,629 and the cumulative tally reached 17,71,007.

The number of recoveries came down to 1,07,588 and the recovery rate further increased to 93.27% as 14,641 patients have recovered in the past day. The total recoveries stand at 16,51,790. The death rate stands at 0.66%.

The daily positivity rate of 89,732 samples tested was 8.69% and that of the 1.99 crore samples tested so far remain at 8.88%. The tests per million ratio and confirmed cases per million ratio were at 3.73 lakh and 33,165 respectively.

Chittoor again reported the highest death toll of 12 deaths in the past day. It was followed by West Godavari (10 deaths), Anantapur (8) and Nellore (8), which reported half of the new deaths in the State.

Srikakulam reported seven deaths while East Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported six deaths each. Similarly, Vizianagaram reported five deaths while Guntur and Prakasam reported four each. Kurnool reported three deaths and Kadapa and Krishna reported two deaths each.

Only two districts reported more than a thousand new infections. East Godavari reported 1,302 infections and Chittoor reported 1,210 new infections in the past day. They were followed by Anantapur (918), West Godavari (755), Visakhapatnam (672), Guntur (518), Prakasam (499), Kadapa (410), Krishna (379), Srikakulam (376), Nellore (311), Vizianagaram (299) and Kurnool (147).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,40,814), Chittoor (2,02,539), Guntur (1,54,862), West Godavari (1,47,714), Anantapur (1,46,113), Visakhapatnam (1,42,703), Nellore (1,21,757), Kurnool (1,18,181), Srikakulam (1,12,436), Prakasam (1,12,124), Kadapa (98,903), Krishna (93,434) and +Vizianagaram (76,532).