A.P. sees 64 new COVID deaths

Death toll 7,800; cumulative tally crosses 10.5 lakh

Andhra Pradesh reported 64 deaths due to COVID-19 and 11,434 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

The cumulative tally crossed 10.5 lakh and reached 10,54,875. The death toll jumped to 7,800 while the death rate remains at 0.74%.

In the past day, 7,055 patients, the highest in months, have recovered and the number of recoveries jumped to 9,47,629.

The State’s active case tally reached close to one lakh. There were 99,446 patients under treatment as of Tuesday morning and the recovery rate further dropped to 89.83%.

New deaths

Vizianagaram witnessed eight new deaths in the past day. Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and Srikakulam reported six new deaths each while Chittoor reported five. Kurnool, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported four new deaths. Krishna reported three and Kadapa reported two new deaths.

For the first time Guntur reported more than 2,000 new infections in a day. It reported 2,028 new infections and close to it was Chittoor with 1,982 new infections. Srikakulam reported 1,322, Nellore reported 1,237 and Visakhapatnam reported 1,076 new infections. They were followed by Anantapur (702), Vizianagaram (633), Krishna (544), Prakasam (497), Kurnool (474), West Godavari (424), Kadapa (271) and East Godavari (253).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,36,823), Chittoor (1,12,814), Guntur (98,958), West Godavari (96,878), Anantapur (77,981), Nellore (77,126), Visakhapatnam (75,834), Kurnool (73,903), Prakasam (69,413), Srikakulam (63,406), Kadapa (61,177), Krishna (59,673) and Vizianagaram (47,994).