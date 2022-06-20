A.P. sees 61 fresh COVID-19 infections, active cases triple in 11 days

Active cases in the state now stand at 293

Active cases in the state now stand at 293

Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a rise in COVID-19 infections by the day. The active cases tally tripled during the past 11 days. During the 24 hours ending Monday morning, the state reported 61 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the number of active cases to 293. There were only 97 active cases on June 9.

As many as 18 patients have recovered in the past day and the total recoveries stand at 23,05,390. The cumulative infections tally increased to 23,20,414 while the death toll remains at 14,731.

The state reported 275 cases in the past six days.