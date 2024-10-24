A.P. sees 11.8% dip in job generation under MGNREGA during April-Sept.

Jobs generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) have shown 11.8 % decline in Andhra Pradesh in the financial year 2024-25, compared to the corresponding period in 2023-24.

A report released by LibTech India on “Assessment of MNREGA performance in Andhra Pradesh” for the period April-September 2024, on October 24 (Thursday), said the total number of persondays generated in the State had dropped by 11.8% during this period and this decline reflected the national trend, which saw a 16% reduction, indicating widespread challenges across the country.

LibTech India is a collective of engineers, social workers and researchers working to improve public service delivery across rural India.

“Although the State made a promising start, generating the highest number of persondays in the country in April 2024, this momentum may have been disrupted by compliance concerns raised by the Union government in May,” says Rahul Mukkera, senior researcher, LibTech India. Citing the Ministry of Rural Development’s early intervention regarding expenditure violations, he said it might have hindered the State’s ability to sustain its initial performance, leading to a noticeable reduction in employment opportunities.

The report showed that the decline was particularly sharp in districts like Nellore, Kurnool, and Tirupati, with a decrease of 35.1%, 30.9%, and 22.4% respectively. However, a few districts like Parvathipuram Manyam, Sri Sathya Sai and Alluri Sitharama Raju showed an increase in persondays, offering a positive contrast to the overall downward trend.

Disparities

A caste-wise analysis revealed disparities in employment opportunities, with Scheduled Castes (15.5 %) and “Others” (12.6 %) experiencing significant declines, while Scheduled Tribes saw a slight improvement (1.7 %), suggesting that certain targeted interventions might have been effective for specific groups.

Additionally, while the fact that worker inclusions outnumbered deletions signalled positive progress, the scale of inclusions remained insufficient to address the overall impact of past deletions. It was crucial to maintain this momentum in the coming months, said Mr. Mukkera.

Collaboration

He said to reverse the trend and ensure sustainability of MGNREGA in Andhra Pradesh, closer collaboration between the State and central governments was necessary. “Such a partnership could help address compliance issues while providing support to districts struggling with implementation,” he said, adding: “Targeted interventions for vulnerable groups and districts will be essential to revitalise employment opportunities and secure the long-term success of the programme.”