A.P. sees 10.4% decline in COVID cases in last fortnight

Cases rise in three districts; two districts report one-third of the cases

The State reported 1,535 new infections and 16 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The cumulative tally increased to 19,92,191 and the death toll reached 13,631 with a recovery rate of 98.40%. With the 2,075 new recoveries in the last day, the total recoveries increased to 19,60,350. The number of active cases came down to 18,210, according to the bulletin by Health Department.

More than one-third of the State’s COVID infections in the last fortnight (August 1 to 14) were reported in just two districts of East Godavari (5,011 cases) and Chittoor (3,873). Another one-third of the cases were reported in Nellore (3,068), Krishna (2,751) and Guntur (2,424), while eight districts altogether reported only 8,889 infections during that period.

A total of 26,016 infections were reported in the last fortnight. It was 10.45% lesser than 29,053 reported in the previous fortnight (July 18 to 31). Also, the deaths came down from 262 to 254. Test positivity rate in the last fortnight was 2.51% and in the previous one it was 2.70%.

Of the total deaths since August 1, over 50% were reported from Chittoor, Krishna and East Godavari, and no death was reported in Vizianagaram district. Kurnool reported only two deaths, while Kadapa reported six and Srikakulam reported seven deaths, according to the bulletin.

Among the districts, in the fortnightly comparison, only three districts including Guntur, Srikakulam and East Godavari, saw a rise in cases while 10 districts saw a decline. Anantapur and Prakasam reported over 35% lesser cases, while Guntur reported 13.8% more cases last fortnight.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of the 69,088 tests conducted in the last day was 2.22% and that of the 2.55 crore samples tested so far was 7.78%.

New deaths and cases

Chittoor, Krishna and Nellore reported three deaths each while East Godavari and West Godavari reported two each in the past day Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Kadapa reported one death each. Five districts reported no death in the past day.

East Godavari reported 299 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (237), Nellore (211), West Godavari (177), Guntur (173), Krishna (109), Prakasam (107), Visakhapatnam (65), Srikakulam (54), Kadapa (39), Anantapur (31), Vizianagaram (25) and Kurnool (8).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,82,389), Chittoor (2,34,871), West Godavari (1,71,987), Guntur (1,70,493), Anantapur (1,56,771), Visakhapatnam (1,53,698), Nellore (1,37,357), Prakasam (1,31,787), Kurnool (1,23,572), Srikakulam (1,21,390), Kadapa (1,11,606), Krishna (1,11,599) and Vizianagaram (81,776).