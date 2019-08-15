A.P. seeks ₹1,005.88 crore from Centre for tourism projects

The State government has sought financial assistance to the tune of ₹1,005.88 crore from the Centre for implementation of proposed tourist circuits under the Centrally-sponsored ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and ‘Prasad’ schemes.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao met Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahalad Singh Patel in Delhi and submitted proposals for 10 projects designed under the two schemes.

Under ‘Swadesh Darshan’, the State government has proposed four projects estimated to cost ₹629.87 crore. The projects are: development of Rajamahendravaram heritage, eco- and nature tourism circuit (Akhanda Godavari), the Rayalaseema heritage tourist circuit, Araku eco-tourism circuit and promotion of Kolleru lake as an eco-friendly tourism destination.

Under ‘Prasad’, it is proposed to take up development of Tirupati temple town, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamyvari Devasthanam at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam, Annavaram temple town, Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada, Sri Venkateswara Swamyvari Devasthanam at Dwaraka Tirumala and Srimukhalingeswara Swamyvari Devasthanam in Srikakulam district, at an estimated cost of ₹376.1 crore.

Pointing to the fact that no new projects were sanctioned to the State in the last financial year, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said A.P. had high potential for development of tourism and it was also in need of financial support from the Centre to take forward the tourism sector and generate employment which would contribute to the overall growth of the State.