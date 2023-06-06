HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Secretariat CPS Association demands govt. to revert to Old Pension Scheme

The Contributory Pension Scheme has failed to ensure adequate social security to the employees, it says

June 06, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh Secretariat CPS Association has demanded that the State government restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and do away with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) instead of the proposed Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).

In a letter submitted to the Principal Secretary (HR), Finance Department, on June 6 (Tuesday), the association said, “Recently, the government has proposed GPS to the employees covered under the CPS. Certain features such as minimum pension, 33% pension guarantee and health card have been added to the existing CPS and the scheme was named GPS. In addition to that, it has been proposed to add inflation protection to the guaranteed pension.” 

Association president Rajesh Kotla, vice-president Napa Prasad and additional secretary A. Chalamaiah among others said in their representation that they had expressed their disagreement on the proposed GPS earlier and detailed the reasons. They said that the CPS had failed to provide adequate social security to the employees.

“The Rajasthan government, having a higher number of CPS employees (4.96 lakh) among all the States, has taken a decision to go back to OPS by exercising the powers conferred under Article 309 of the Constitution. Chhattisgarh has also taken a decision to implement OPS. These governments have issued gazette notifications for repealing CPS,” said Mr. Rajesh.  

He added that Panjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand had also declared to revert to OPS and Kerala is moving ahead to revert to OPS.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.