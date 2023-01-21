A.P. second in country in implementation of Vidya Amrit Mahotsav

January 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner, School Education, and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday announced that Andhra Pradesh was in the second position in the implementation of Vidya Amrit Mahotsav launched by the Union Ministry of Education as part of ‘Shikshak Parv”.

In a statement, Mr. Suresh Kumar said in a very short time, the department could upload 1,00,758 audio-visual projects of short inspiring bits that could make teaching interesting for students.

He said Bihar, which was in the first place, along with many other States, started implementing the project much before Andhra Pradesh started it and yet the State came second.

Samagra Shiksha Additional Director B. Srinivasa Rao complimented the role of headmasters, teachers and all other staff members who were involved in the initiative. He said, of all the videos, the best 10 would be selected and shown in all States.

The Vidya Amrit Mahotsav was announced on August 25 last year (2022) as a national education festival to promote and recognise innovations that all teachers, teacher educators and school leaders across the country bring to their classrooms and schools. The festival aims to inspire and acknowledge the efforts of educators towards innovative pedagogical practices.