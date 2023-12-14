ADVERTISEMENT

AP-SECM wins National Energy Conservation Award

December 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State achieves best performance as a State Designated Agency (SDA) in Group-II

The Hindu Bureau

The AP State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) won the National Energy Conservation Award - 2023 for best performance as a State Designated Agency (SDA) in Group-II.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand and Joint Secretary (Energy) and AP-SECM CEO B.A.V.P. Kumara Reddy received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi on Thursday. 

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency divided the States into four groups based on their energy consumption. A.P. has been classified as a Group-II State with its total final energy consumption ranging from 5 to 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. secured 83.25 points in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) - 2023, which was a 7% increase from 77.50 points. 

In a press release, Mr. Vijayanand said that the continuous support and guidance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy in achieving the Energy Efficiency (EE) goals enabled the SECM to make its mark at the national level. 

He said the government involved all the departments in promoting EE and constituted energy conservation cells with nodal officers and saved 5,600 Million Units of energy worth about ₹4,000 crore, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US