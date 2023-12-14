GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AP-SECM wins National Energy Conservation Award

State achieves best performance as a State Designated Agency (SDA) in Group-II

December 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The AP State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) won the National Energy Conservation Award - 2023 for best performance as a State Designated Agency (SDA) in Group-II.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand and Joint Secretary (Energy) and AP-SECM CEO B.A.V.P. Kumara Reddy received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi on Thursday. 

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency divided the States into four groups based on their energy consumption. A.P. has been classified as a Group-II State with its total final energy consumption ranging from 5 to 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe). 

A.P. secured 83.25 points in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) - 2023, which was a 7% increase from 77.50 points. 

In a press release, Mr. Vijayanand said that the continuous support and guidance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy in achieving the Energy Efficiency (EE) goals enabled the SECM to make its mark at the national level. 

He said the government involved all the departments in promoting EE and constituted energy conservation cells with nodal officers and saved 5,600 Million Units of energy worth about ₹4,000 crore, he added.

