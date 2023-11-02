ADVERTISEMENT

AP-SECM releases State Energy Efficiency Action Plan 

November 02, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The SEEAP provides strategies to industry, transport, agriculture & fisheries and building sectors for creating a market potential of approximately ₹8,000 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Special chief secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand (centre) releasing the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan at the AP-Transco head office in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand released the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) that envisaged a saving of 3.88 Million Tons of Oil Equivalent of energy across different sectors by 2030 at a workshop jointly organised by the State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-AP and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to finalize the SEEAP at the AP-Transco head office in Vijayawada on Thursday. 

On the occasion, Mr. Vijayanand said the country targeted to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 and 45% carbon intensity reduction by 2030, which was possible when all States plan accordingly and deliver their commitments. The SEEAP provides strategies to industry, transport, agriculture & fisheries and building sectors for creating a market potential of approximately ₹8,000 crore.

Mr. Vijayanand emphasized the need to finalise the sector-wise targets, including short and long-term plans, in consultation with the departments concerned. Cost reduction, advancement of technology, customer/stakeholders pull, sustainability and new investment opportunities were the major energy efficiency drivers, he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AP-Transco Joint Managing Director (Vigilance & Security) B. Malla Reddy, SECM CEO B.A.V.P. Kumara Reddy, CPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhana Reddy, CII Principal Counselor Nisha Jayaram and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US