AP-SECM releases State Energy Efficiency Action Plan 

The SEEAP provides strategies to industry, transport, agriculture & fisheries and building sectors for creating a market potential of approximately ₹8,000 crore

November 02, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Special chief secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand (centre) releasing the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan at the AP-Transco head office in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand released the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) that envisaged a saving of 3.88 Million Tons of Oil Equivalent of energy across different sectors by 2030 at a workshop jointly organised by the State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-AP and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to finalize the SEEAP at the AP-Transco head office in Vijayawada on Thursday. 

On the occasion, Mr. Vijayanand said the country targeted to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 and 45% carbon intensity reduction by 2030, which was possible when all States plan accordingly and deliver their commitments. The SEEAP provides strategies to industry, transport, agriculture & fisheries and building sectors for creating a market potential of approximately ₹8,000 crore.

Mr. Vijayanand emphasized the need to finalise the sector-wise targets, including short and long-term plans, in consultation with the departments concerned. Cost reduction, advancement of technology, customer/stakeholders pull, sustainability and new investment opportunities were the major energy efficiency drivers, he added. 

AP-Transco Joint Managing Director (Vigilance & Security) B. Malla Reddy, SECM CEO B.A.V.P. Kumara Reddy, CPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhana Reddy, CII Principal Counselor Nisha Jayaram and others were present.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

