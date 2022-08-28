AP-SECM identifies 228 industrial units as having potential to become DCs under PAT scheme 

Image used for representative purpose. | Photo Credit: B_M_Siddalingaswamy

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Energy Conservation Mission (AP - SECM) has identified 228 industrial units, including 85 new ones, as having potential to become Designated Consumers (DCs) under the Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme and submitted the proposal to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for their approval (as DCs).

They are from the chlor -alkali, commercial buildings, aluminium, cement, steel, spinning and textiles, petrochemical, automobile, ceramic, food processing and fisheries sectors.

The PAT scheme is a program launched by the BEE to reduce energy consumption and promote enhanced energy efficiency among specific energy intensive industries in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy stated in a press release that Chief Secretary (CS) Sameer Sharma acknowledged PAT as an excellent program in the area of energy efficiency, while pointing out that 36 large industrial units in the State achieved a saving of 0.818 Million Tons of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) of energy worth Rs.5,709 crore in the last few years by implementing energy efficiency measures under PAT scheme.

Energy savings at the national level stood at 24.5 MTOE which helped in reducing energy intensity, production costs and increasing productivity in the industries.

The CS was quoted as directing all the District Collectors and Heads of Departments to immediately constitute energy conservation cells in coordination with the SECM, and thanking Secretary for Ministry of Power Alok kumar and BEE Director General Abhay Bakre for their support in the implementation of PAT scheme.

He advised all the departments to conduct quarterly reviews on energy efficiency and prepare action plans for their effective implementation under the guidance of special CS (energy) K. Vijayanand.