Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner to consider pleas on forced withdrawals

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar addresses the media in Ongole on February 4, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement

VIJAYAWADA

28 February 2021 23:42 IST

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar on Sunday said he would sympathetically consider requests by candidates, who claimed to have withdrawn their nominations for elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) under pressure, to allow them to enter the fray.

The commission would try to give such candidates the benefit of the doubt subject to reports by District Collectors.

Mr. Kumar said the requests by some candidates to permit them to contest the elections in spite of the rejection of their nominations during scrutiny and similar requests by those who did not file nominations in the stipulated time, would be given due consideration but only within the framework of the election law.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Kumar said emphasis had been laid on curbing enticement of voters with money and liquor for which teams were formed. Permissions for roadshows and other means of electioneering would be given strictly as per guidelines.

He suggested that election campaigners make door-to-door visits in limited numbers to eliminate any scope for the spread of COVID-19, the resurgence of which could not be ruled out .

He expressed satisfaction with the poll arrangements and hoped that voters would turn up in large numbers as they did in the gram panchayat elections. Due priority had been given to security arrangements in view of the likelihood of violence, he added.