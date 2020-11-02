A.P. scores third in Public Affairs Index

Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) A.P. chairman and Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd. managing director D. Ramakrishna congratulated Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for achieving the third best-governed State honour conferred by the Bengaluru-based Public Affairs Centre (PAC).
Andhra Pradesh stood in the third position in the Public Affairs Index-2020 (PAI) released by the PAC.
PAI is an annual report prepared on the States’ governance on three broad parameters, namely equity, growth and sustainability in two categories: large States with population exceeding two crores and small States with population less than that.
Mr. Ramakrishna observed that the village and ward secretariats helped A.P. in decentralising governance at the micro-level.
He also appreciated the government’s ReStart package for industries during COVID-19 pandemic and congratulated Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy for taking various steps to promote industrial development in the State.
