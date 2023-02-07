AP schoolteacher runs library to help rural students learn maths

February 07, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The headmaster of a municipal high school here has been doing a commendable job by helping rural students get a good command over mathematics, which is a Gordian knot for many.

The teacher, Rambha Rajanikanth, established ‘Ramanujan’s maths club-cum-public library at Saluru of Parvatipuram Manyam district in 2001 to help students unable to afford private tuition. Though busy doing his job as the headmaster of Bangarammapeta municipal high school, he finds time to instil confidence among the students with regard to mathematics.

“Many students of government and municipal schools are unable to obtain seats in IITs and NITs because of their inadequate understanding of mathematics. That’s why I established this club so that students could come and get their doubts cleared. Fortunately, a few other teachers too are sparing some time to help the students,” he said.

Notably, Mr. Rajanikanth has hired an autorickshaw to ensure free transportation for students living in the nearby villages and outskirts. He also conducts talent tests, mostly before the annual examinations in March-April, and presents surprise gifts and cash awards to winners.

Mr. Rajanikanth keeps books and newspapers for youth preparing for competitive examinations. “I bring important competitive examination books from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram since they are not available locally. Moreover, poor students cannot afford them. With such books available, students are spending more time at the library,” he added.

Mr. Rajanikanth’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. The then Collector Hari Jawaharlal visited the library and congratulated Mr. Rajanikanth for taking the initiative to improve the academic standards of his students.

Mr. Rajanikanth have also received several awards, including the State best teacher award of 2018 and New Delhi Telugu Academy award of 2019. He said that he wanted to establish many such libraries in Saluru mandal in collaboration with teachers and public representatives.