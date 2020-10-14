A.P. schools asked to remove caste, religion

VIJAYAWADA

14 October 2020 22:29 IST

Managements also told to stop the practice of writing girls’ names in red ink

In a move to promote egalitarianism on school campuses, the educational institutions have been asked not to mention caste and religion of students in the attendance registers.

Director, School Education, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, has issued a circular asking the schools to remove the students’ caste and religion mentioned in the attendance register.

Gender parity

He has also pointed out that the names of girls are being written in red ink, which, he says, should stop hereafter. Many schools use blue ink to write boys’ names and red ink to write girls’ names.

In what is seen as an attempt to further the cause of gender parity, he has asked the Regional Joint Directors of the department and the District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure that the caste and religion of the students mentioned against their names in the attendance register be removed and the register be maintained in a uniform pattern.

In a separate order, the Director of School Education has said that in view of the plan to reopen schools on November 2, a minimum of 50% of the teachers should attend duty.

In view of the lost time on account of the pandemic, he says that the teachers will not be allowed to take more than two-and-a-half casual leave for the months of November and December.

KGBV selection list

Meanwhile, the Samagra Shiksha wing of the Education Department has released the fourth list of the students who have been selected for admission to Classes 6 and 11 in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) across the State for the academic year 2020-21.

In a statement, the Samagra Shiksha State Project Director K. Vetri Selvi has said that the selected students must report to their respective KGBV Special Officers between October 15 and 22 with all the relevant documents such as Aadhaar card, transfer certificate, study certificate, caste certificate and SSC pass short memo.

Students can get their doubts, if any, clarified by dialling the phone numbers 9441270099 or 9494383617.