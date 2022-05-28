A.P. SC Commission to allocate 2.5 acres of cultivable land to slain Dalit youth’s family

The youth was allegedly murdered by ruling party MLC on May 19

Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Marumudi Victor Prasad on Saturday said the government would allocate 2.5 acres of cultivable land to the family of Veedhi Subramanyam (26), a Dalit youth, who was allegedly murdered by YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar on the night of May 19.

Subramanyam was the former driver of Udaya Bhaskar.

The MLC is now in the judicial remand and lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

Mr. Victor Prasad and two members of the commission visited the family of Subramanyam at G. Maamidada village in Kakinada district, and assured to extend compensation the family was entitled to under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Speaking to newsmen later, Mr. Victor Prasad said, “The commission will ensure a thorough investigation into the murder case as per the Act. The family will receive ₹8.25 lakh ex gratia and a government job to the victim’s wife.”

Mr. Victor Prasad said the State government had already sanctioned two house sites to Subramanyam’s family.